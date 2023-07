New Suit - Foreclosure

Fowler White Burnett filed a lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of USALLIANCE Federal Credit Union. The suit targets M/Y Pure Cin, a 2008 560 Voyager SE Motor Yacht. The court case seeks to enforce and foreclose upon the statutory maritime lien against the vessel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01630, USAlliance Federal Credit Union v. M/Y Pure Cin.

Banking & Financial Services

July 20, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

USAlliance Federal Credit Union

Fowler White Burnett

defendants

M/Y Pure Cin

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute