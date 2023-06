New Suit

Adams and Reese and McDowell Hetherington filed an interpleader complaint lawsuit Tuesday in Mississippi Southern District Court on behalf of USAA Life Insurance Co. The court action seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 3:23-cv-00393, USAA Life Insurance Company v. McCabe et al.

Insurance

June 20, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

USAA Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Adams and Reese

defendants

Courtney McCabe

Deborah Tiedemann

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute