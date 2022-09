New Suit

Kutak Rock and McDowell Hetherington filed an interpleader complaint Thursday in Missouri Western District Court on behalf of USAA Life Insurance Company. The suit, which names claimants Sherry Counts and Linda Francis, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 6:22-cv-03240, USAA Life Insurance Company v. Counts et al.

Missouri

September 15, 2022, 4:48 PM