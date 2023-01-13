New Suit

USAA filed a negligence lawsuit against Suburban Propane and Suburban Heating Oil Partners on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor, brings subrogation claims on behalf of two homeowners whose dwelling was destroyed in an explosion when the defendants' employee allegedly left a gas valve open. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00188, USAA General Indemnity Co. v. Suburban Propane LP et al.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 5:38 PM