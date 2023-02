New Suit

USAA filed a lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court accusing Max Pressure Wash of causing fire damage to someone's home. The court action, brought by Cozen O'Connor, seeks to recover over $304,000 on behalf of a policyholder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00586, USAA General Indemnity Company v. Lopitz.

Insurance

February 02, 2023, 2:37 PM