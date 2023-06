New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed a subrogation lawsuit on behalf of USAA Casualty Insurance Co. in New York Southern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, seeking over $200,000 for water damage claims caused by an allegedly improperly installed fire protection system, brings claims against Rael Maintenance Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05193, USAA Casualty Insurance Co. v. Rael Maintenance Corp.

Insurance

June 20, 2023, 3:25 PM

Plaintiffs

USAA Casualty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Rael Maintenance Corp.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct