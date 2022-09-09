Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Quarles & Brady on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hydro Systems International Incorporated, Nuvo Residential LLC and Unknown Parties to Arizona District Court. The suit, pertaining to a property damage dispute arising from an alleged defective water filtering system, was filed by Charland Law Firm on behalf of USAA Casualty Insurance Company, as subrogee of Patrick Maley. The case is 2:22-cv-01512, USAA Casualty Insurance Company v. Nuvo Residential LLC et al.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 6:32 AM