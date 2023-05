New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed an insurance coverage lawsuit in New Jersey District Court on behalf of USAA Casualty Insurance on Thursday. The complaint, seeking reimbursement for property damage arising from a fire, pursues claims against Carlos Remodeling LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02570, USAA Casualty Insurance Company v. Carlos Remodeling, LLC.

May 11, 2023, 3:34 PM

Plaintiffs

USAA Casualty Insurance Company

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Carlos Remodeling, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct