USAA Asks Texas Supreme Court to Nix Class Certification | L...

Counsel for USAA Casualty Ins. Co. appeared before the Texas Supreme Court to argue for reversal of a trial court's class certification in an alleged wrongful designation of a vehicle as salvage. In USAA Cas. Ins. Co. v Sunny Letot, Rachel A. Ekery of Alexander Dubose & Jefferson asserted the damages sought are uniquely individualized and therefore do not meet the commonality requirement for certification. The lawsuit arises from Letot's objection to USAA's decision to declare to the Department of Motor Vehicles that her nearly restored 1983 Mercedes-Benz 300SD was a salvage vehicle after it was involved in a collision.

Automotive

January 10, 2024, 3:35 PM

