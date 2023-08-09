Sidley Austin partner Brian J. Stretch has entered an appearance for Sinister Manufacturing Company Inc. in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 1 in California Eastern District Court by the Environmental Protection Agency, contends that the defendant manufactured and sold illegal defeat devices, which are devices that defeats a vehicle's emissions controls. Additionally, the company pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy charges last week over the sale of the products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez, is 2:23-cv-01580, USA v. Sinister Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
August 09, 2023, 10:29 AM