Who Got The Work

Textron, a Rhode Island-based aviation manufacturer, has turned to lawyer Thomas S. Burack of Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green as defense counsel in a pending environmental lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 2 in New Hampshire District Court by U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of United States. The lawsuit seeks to recover CERCLA costs incurred in the remediation of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) at the Collins & Aikman Plant in Farmington, New Hampshire, a former site of automobile part manufacturing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven J. McAuliffe, is 1:22-cv-00289, United States v. McCord Corp.

Aerospace & Defense

September 16, 2022, 10:02 AM