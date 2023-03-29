New Suit

The U.S. government filed a tax lawsuit against Robert P. Huckaby and Joyce Ann Tritsch on Wednesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit seeks to enforce a judgment lien against certain property owned by the defendants. The complaint also names US Bank and the County of El Dorado as potentially competing lienholders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00587, United States of America v. Huckaby et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 29, 2023, 5:48 PM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Plaintiffs

U.S. Department Of Justice, Tax Division

defendants

U.S. Bank

El Dorado County, California

Joyce Ann Tritsch

Robert P. Huckaby

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute