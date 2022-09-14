New Suit

Ines Crosby, a former leader of the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians who was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for embezzling tribal funds, and other defendants were hit with a fraudulent transfer lawsuit by the U.S. government on Wednesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit accuses Crosby of transferring property to a legal defense fund set up by her nephew in order to avoid a $2.1 million judgment lien. First American Financial is also named as a defendant due to its position as trustee under a deed of trust for the property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01611, United States of America v. Crosby et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 14, 2022, 6:13 PM