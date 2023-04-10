New Suit - Employment

The U.S. federal government was hit with a lawsuit Monday in North Carolina Western District Court challenging a ruling regarding the methodology for calculating wages for agricultural workers with H-2A visas. The complaint was brought on behalf of USA Farm Labor, JCP Farms and other plaintiffs contending that the ruling will result in significant wage increases which will compel farmers to favor hiring workers without visas. The case was filed by Cranfill Sumner LLP; Clark Hill; Hall Global; and Wasden Law. The case is 1:23-cv-00096, USA Farm Labor, Inc. v. Su, et al.

Business Services

April 10, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

B&B Agri Sales, LLC

Bebb Farms

Circle D Farms

Hoggard Farms

Hutto Grain

Jamerson Farms

Jcp Farms, LLC

Kd Farm & Ranch

Lazy BS Bar, Inc.

Masching Agriculture, LLC

Triple T Farms, Inc.

USA Farm Labor, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog

defendants

Brent Parton

Brian Pasternak

Julie Su

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches