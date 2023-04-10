The U.S. federal government was hit with a lawsuit Monday in North Carolina Western District Court challenging a ruling regarding the methodology for calculating wages for agricultural workers with H-2A visas. The complaint was brought on behalf of USA Farm Labor, JCP Farms and other plaintiffs contending that the ruling will result in significant wage increases which will compel farmers to favor hiring workers without visas. The case was filed by Cranfill Sumner LLP; Clark Hill; Hall Global; and Wasden Law. The case is 1:23-cv-00096, USA Farm Labor, Inc. v. Su, et al.
Business Services
April 10, 2023, 6:53 PM