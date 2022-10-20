Who Got The Work

Jeffrey A. Riggs of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Packaging Corp. of America, an Illinois-based company providing packaging products, in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit was filed Sept. 9 in Louisiana Western District Court by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office on behalf of the United States and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. The defendant is accused of violating the Clean Air Act and portions of the Chemical Accident Prevention Provisions at its containerboard production facility DeRidder paper mill. The suit centers on a 2017 explosion at the mill which resulted in three worker fatalities as well as the alleged release of approximately 1.25 tons of methanol. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-05361, United States et al. v. Packaging Corp of America.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 20, 2022, 9:36 AM