Who Got The Work

Barnes & Thornburg partner Charles Denton has entered an appearance for Fort James LLC and Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint seeks to recover environmental clean-up costs under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. The suit was filed Sept. 9 in New Hampshire District Court by the U.S. government on behalf of the State of New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul J. Barbadoro, is 1:22-cv-00395, USA et al v. Fort James LLC et al.

Government

November 14, 2022, 7:20 AM