U.S. litigation firm Kobre & Kim, together with Three Crowns and Korean disputes firm KL Partners, has assisted Florida-based investment manager Elliott Associates in obtaining a $108 million award in an international arbitration against the Republic of Korea over a dispute arising from a 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates.

June 23, 2023, 5:37 AM

