US Trademark Law Does Not Apply Abroad, Supreme Court Rules ...

The U.S. law against trademark infringement applies only to infringements that occur within the United States, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday. A 5-4 majority of the high court held that Congress provided no "express statement" in the Lanham Act that the law applies "extraterritorially" to capture behavior that occurs beyond U.S. borders. A minority of the justices would have held that the trademark protection law also applies when the alleged infringement would likely confuse consumers in the United States.

June 29, 2023, 3:53 PM

