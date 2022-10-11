US Supreme Courts Undated Ballots Ruling Opens Door to More ...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court has vacated a federal appeals court decision requiring that undated mail ballots in Lehigh County's 2021 judicial election be counted, in a ruling lawyers in the case said leaves yet another issue open for dispute in an already contentious area of law. The high court's Tuesday ruling granted certiorari on the case, captioned Ritter v. Migliori, and remanded it to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit with instructions to dismiss the matter as moot.

Government

October 11, 2022, 6:20 PM