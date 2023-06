Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Friday removed a lawsuit against Truist Financial to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Wexler Burkhart Hirschberg & Unger on behalf of U.S. Sterling Securities Inc., accuses Truist of failing to return funds received in error. The case is 2:23-cv-04718, U.S. Sterling Securities, Inc. et al v. Truist Financial Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

June 24, 2023, 3:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Truist Bank

U.S. Sterling Securities, Inc.

defendants

Truist Financial Corp.

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct