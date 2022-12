New Suit

Clyde & Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of US Specialty Insurance. The suit names Kast Construction and other claimants in connection with commercial liability claims. The case is 9:22-cv-81967, U.S. Specialty Insurance Company v. Magnificent Hardscapes, Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 21, 2022, 7:10 PM