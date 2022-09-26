US Solicitor General Taps 3 Former Big Law Associates | Law....

News From Law.com

Summer's ending brought new beginnings for three former Big Law associates hired for coveted appellate jobs in the Office of the U.S. Solicitor General. Aimee Brown, formerly a senior associate at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, started her new position Monday as an assistant to the U.S. solicitor general. She joined Paul Weiss in 2019 after her clerkship in the U.S. Supreme Court. She was hired by Justice Anthony Kennedy but clerked for Justice Samuel Alito following Kennedy's retirement in 2018.

