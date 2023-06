New Suit - Real Property

U.S. Silica Co. filed a real property lawsuit against Oklahoma Land Buyers LLC on Friday in Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The suit, over disputed water rights, was brought by GableGotwals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00205, U.S. Silica Co. v. Oklahoma Land Buyers LLC.

Oklahoma

June 23, 2023, 7:32 PM

Plaintiffs

US Silica Company

Plaintiffs

GableGotwals

defendants

Oklahoma Land Buyers, LLC

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property