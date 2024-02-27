U.S. Senate Elevates This Florida Jurist to Federal District...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Senate confirmed a nominee Tuesday to the Florida federal district court bench, with a second nominee's confirmation expected that afternoon and two more nominees likely to be confirmed by senators later this week. The Senate confirmed U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Becerra, who sits in the Southern District of Florida, to be elevated to the position of a district court judge; and senators will convene this afternoon regarding nominee David Leibowitz, secretary and general counsel for Braman Management.

