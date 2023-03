News From Law.com

The U.S. Senate confirmed a nominee of President Joe Biden to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California Thursday afternoon. San Diego County Superior Court judge James E. Simmons will be elevated to the federal bench following Thursday's 51-43 vote. He's Biden's 84th District Court appointee to get confirmed and his sixth to the Golden State's southern district.

March 09, 2023, 1:49 PM