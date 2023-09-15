Who Got The Work

Ricardo Solano Jr. and Christina M. Labruno of Gibbons have stepped in to defend Aryeh L. Bromberg in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 19 in New Jersey District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, contends that the defendants engaged in a Ponzi scheme by raising money through their entity Optimus Investments Inc. by using new investors’ funds to pay off promissory notes sold to earlier investors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, is 3:23-cv-03848, U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission v. Weinstein et al.

Government

September 15, 2023, 10:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Alaa Mohamed Hattab

Aryeh L. Bromberg

Christopher J. Anderson

Eliyahu Weinstein

Joel L. Wittels

Richard M. Curry

defendant counsels

Clayman Rosenberg

Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC

Gibbons

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws