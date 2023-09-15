Ricardo Solano Jr. and Christina M. Labruno of Gibbons have stepped in to defend Aryeh L. Bromberg in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 19 in New Jersey District Court by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, contends that the defendants engaged in a Ponzi scheme by raising money through their entity Optimus Investments Inc. by using new investors’ funds to pay off promissory notes sold to earlier investors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, is 3:23-cv-03848, U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission v. Weinstein et al.
September 15, 2023, 10:20 AM