New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Eliyahu Weinstein and other defendants Wednesday in New Jersey District Court over their alleged role in orchestrating a ‘multi-million dollar Ponzi-like fraud scheme.’ According to the complaint, the defendants raised money through their entity Optimus Investments Inc. by selling short-term promissory notes to individual investors and used newer investors’ funds to pay off promissory notes sold to earlier investors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03848, U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission v. Weinstein et al.

Government

July 19, 2023, 4:29 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Alaa Mohamed Hattab

Aryeh L. Bromberg

Christopher J. Anderson

Eliyahu Weinstein

Joel L. Wittels

Richard M. Curry

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws