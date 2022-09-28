New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Michael Ross Kane, Tyler Ostern and Hydrogen Technology Corporation Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of selling crypto asset securities called Hydro tokens and fraudulently manipulating the price and volume of the tokens so that Hydrogen could sell its own tokens at a greater profit, reaping profits of more than $2.2 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08284, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. The Hydrogen Technology Corporation et al.

September 28, 2022, 4:16 PM