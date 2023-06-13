New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued tax preparer and investment adviser Patrick N. Thayer on Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court over the defendant’s alleged misappropriation of $1.3 million from a single client. According to the complaint, Thayer established a bank account under the client’s name and used the account to sell the client’s access and withdraw their funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00362, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Thayer.

Government

June 13, 2023, 12:04 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Patrick N Thayer

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws