New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Thursday in Minnesota District Court targeting Spartan Trading Co. and the estate of Richard Myre for allegedly engaging in a fraudulent day-trading scheme. The suit contends that the defendants raised $3.7 million from investors in small communities surrounding Twin Cities and falsely purported to invest the funds in stocks. The estates of Dale Dahmen and Dominick Dahmen are named as relief defendants. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-01997, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Spartan Trading Company, LLC et al.

Government

June 29, 2023, 1:15 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

United States Securities And Exchange Co

United States Attorney'S Office

defendants

Estate of Dale Dahmen, The

Estate of Dominick Dahmen, The

Estate of Richard Myre, The

Spartan Trading Company, LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws