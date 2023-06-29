The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Thursday in Minnesota District Court targeting Spartan Trading Co. and the estate of Richard Myre for allegedly engaging in a fraudulent day-trading scheme. The suit contends that the defendants raised $3.7 million from investors in small communities surrounding Twin Cities and falsely purported to invest the funds in stocks. The estates of Dale Dahmen and Dominick Dahmen are named as relief defendants. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-01997, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Spartan Trading Company, LLC et al.
June 29, 2023, 1:15 PM