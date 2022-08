New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Lee Simmons on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint accuses Simmons of making a sham offer to purchase 35% of outstanding BlueLinx Holdings shares through his company Bluefin Acquisition. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07081, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Simmons.

August 19, 2022, 2:31 PM