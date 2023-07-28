New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court accusing a defendant of defrauding an elderly brokerage client of $2.4 million. The lawsuit targets Clarice Saw for allegedly using fraud to obtain power of attorney, falsifying records, liquidating all of the customer’s securities and transferring the funds to her personal account. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06573, U.S Securities And Exchange Commission v. Saw.

Government

July 28, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

Clarice Saw

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws