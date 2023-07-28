The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court accusing a defendant of defrauding an elderly brokerage client of $2.4 million. The lawsuit targets Clarice Saw for allegedly using fraud to obtain power of attorney, falsifying records, liquidating all of the customer’s securities and transferring the funds to her personal account. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06573, U.S Securities And Exchange Commission v. Saw.
Government
July 28, 2023, 7:56 PM