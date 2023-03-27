New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Janues Capital and Surage Kamal Roshan Perera on Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of misappropriating roughly $4.3 million from an investor to engage in highly speculative and leveraged trading, causing the investor to lose over $3 million. The suit further accuses the defendants of providing false statements and financial records to conceal the losses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02316, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Perrera et al.

Government

March 27, 2023, 12:54 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

Securities And Exchange Commission

defendants

Janues Capital Incorporated

Nishani Alahakoon

Surage Perera

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws