New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued brokerage and investment bank Oppenheimer & Co. Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of failing to comply with the requirements of the 'limited offering exemption' in the Securities Act, which exempts certain 'limited offerings' of municipal securities from the general requirement to provide disclosures to investors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07801, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc..

Government

September 13, 2022, 11:53 AM