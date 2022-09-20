New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a securities lawsuit against John P. Mendes and Andre Dabbaghian on Tuesday in California Northern District Court over alleged insider trading violations. The suit accuses Mendes of purchasing Layne Christensen Co. securities after receiving non-public information from Dabbaghian about the company's proposed acquisition by Dabbaghian's employer Granite Construction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-05340, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Mendes et al.

September 20, 2022, 5:52 PM