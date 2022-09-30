New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Ari J. Lauer, an outside general counsel for DC Solar Solutions, on Friday in California Eastern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of assisting in a multi-year alternative energy tax credit Ponzi scheme that raised over $910 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01726, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Lauer.

Government

September 30, 2022, 4:51 PM