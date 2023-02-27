New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court targeting a stockbroker with a Denver-based broker-dealer for allegedly misappropriating over $186,000 from three elderly investors. The suit accuses Bradley Morgan Holts of using the investor funds, which he claimed would go toward mutual funds, for his own personal expenses. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00081, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Holts.

Government

February 27, 2023, 12:13 PM