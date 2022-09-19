New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Ian Balina, a self-described crypto asset investor, Monday in Texas Western District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to disclose the compensation he received from the issuer while he publicly promoted initial coin offerings. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00950, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Balina.

