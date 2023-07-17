New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued James P. Anglim Monday in Massachusetts District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of engaging in multiple deceptive schemes to assist the operators of large blocks of public company stock to sell stock to investors in the public over-the-counter markets while concealing that they were behind those sales. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11598, U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission v. Anglim.

July 17, 2023, 11:21 AM

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

James P. Anglim

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws