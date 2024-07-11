Elizabeth Raulston, Patrick Ashby and Adam Lurie from Linklaters have stepped in to represent one of Silvergate Capital's former top officers, Antonio Martino, in a pending securities lawsuit. The court action, filed July 1 in New York Southern District Court by the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission, accuses the defendants of making false statements that misled the public and investors regarding the effectiveness of Silvergate Bank’s Bank Secrecy Act/ Anti-Money Laundering compliance program and its financial soundness. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:24-cv-04987, U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission v. Silvergate Capital Corporation et al.
Government
July 11, 2024, 12:00 PM