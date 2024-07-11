Who Got The Work

Elizabeth Raulston, Patrick Ashby and Adam Lurie from Linklaters have stepped in to represent one of Silvergate Capital's former top officers, Antonio Martino, in a pending securities lawsuit. The court action, filed July 1 in New York Southern District Court by the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission, accuses the defendants of making false statements that misled the public and investors regarding the effectiveness of Silvergate Bank’s Bank Secrecy Act/ Anti-Money Laundering compliance program and its financial soundness. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:24-cv-04987, U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission v. Silvergate Capital Corporation et al.

Government

July 11, 2024, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

Plaintiffs

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

Sec

Securities And Exchange Commission

Defendants

Alan J. Lane

Antonio Martino

Kathleen Fraher

Silvergate Capital Corporation

defendant counsels

Morrison & Foerster

Foley & Lardner

Linklaters

Cravath, Swaine Et Ano.

Cravath, Swaine & Moore

Ellerman Enzinna Levy PLLC

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws