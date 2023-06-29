New Suit - SEC Enforcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued former Pfizer employee Amit Dagar and his friend Atul Bhiwapurkar on Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged insider trading. The suit accuses the defendants of trading in advance of Pfizer's press release about successful clinical trials of the company's COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid. The defendants were also hit with criminal charges on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05564, U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission v. Dagar et al.

June 29, 2023, 2:57 PM

U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

defendants

Amit Dagar

Atul Bhiwapurkar

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws