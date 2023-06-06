The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and trading platform, Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint contends that Coinbase has acted as an exchange, a broker and a clearing agency and has sold securities without proper registration. Coinbase is represented by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Sullivan & Cromwell. The case is 1:23-cv-04738, U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission v. Coinbase, Inc et al.
Fintech
June 06, 2023, 4:50 PM