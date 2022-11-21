U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb to Join Kline & Specter in January | La...

News From Law.com

U.S. Congressman Conor Lamb will join Kline & Specter in January following the conclusion of his current term in congress, the personal injury firm announced Monday. "We are excited to have Conor among our talented lawyers," firm leaders said in a statement Monday morning. "Conor has been an outstanding public servant and is an experienced and accomplished trial lawyer. Conor will work out of both our Philadelphia and Pittsburgh offices." Lamb, a Democrat, has served as the U.S. representative for Pennsylvania's 17th congressional district since 2019.

