Who Got The Work

Andrew J. Demko, Megan S. Webster and Gina L. Del Tatto of Mayer Brown have entered appearances for New York Community Bank in a pending consumer class action. The case, filed March 2 in New York Eastern District Court by Weitz & Luxenberg; the Johnson Firm; and KalielGold on behalf of US Realty Group, contends that the defendant overcharges $36 for overdraft and insufficient funds fees, which is allegedly $7 higher than the national average for overdraft fees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto, is 2:23-cv-01609, US Realty Group LLC v. New York Community Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

April 17, 2023, 4:00 AM

Plaintiffs

US Realty Group LLC

Plaintiffs

Weitz & Luxenberg

The Johnson Firm

defendants

New York Community Bank

defendant counsels

Mayer Brown

Megan Webster

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract