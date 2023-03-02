New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Weitz & Luxenberg filed a consumer class action Thursday in New York Eastern District Court against New York Community Bank over its overdraft fees. The suit contends that the defendant overcharges $36 for overdraft and insufficient funds fees, which is allegedly $7 higher than the national average for overdraft fees. The class is also represented by Johnson Firm and KalielGold. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01609, US Realty Group LLC v. New York Community Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

March 02, 2023, 11:17 AM