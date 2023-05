News From Law.com

Nearly six months to the day after law schools began boycotting the U.S. News & World Report "Best Law Schools" rankings, a month after originally promising the release and a couple weeks after many prospective law school students had to pay deposits to the school of their choice, the news agency now says the final rankings will be released Thursday—with some changes to the T14.

Education

May 09, 2023, 10:29 AM

nature of claim: /