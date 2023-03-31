New Suit - Employment

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of US Med-Equip LLC. The suit targets a former US Med-Equip director of asset management for allegedly breaching a noncompete agreement by going to work for defendant Agiliti, and allegedly misappropriating confidential information which had been shared with certain customers at pitch meetings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01252, US Med-Equip, LLC v. Agiliti, Inc. et al.

Business Services

March 31, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

US Med-Equip, LLC

Plaintiffs

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

defendants

Agiliti, Inc.

David Holland

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract