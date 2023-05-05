Direct Cabinet Sales filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former owner and president Joe DeMussi, One Source Kitchen and Bath and other defendants on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Reed Smith, accuses DeMussi and others of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form One Source in violation of an asset purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02487, US LBM Operating Co. 2009 et al. v. One Source Kitchen and Bath Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 05, 2023, 5:23 PM