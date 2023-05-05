New Suit - Trade Secrets

Direct Cabinet Sales filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former owner and president Joe DeMussi, One Source Kitchen and Bath and other defendants on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Reed Smith, accuses DeMussi and others of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form One Source in violation of an asset purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02487, US LBM Operating Co. 2009 et al. v. One Source Kitchen and Bath Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 05, 2023, 5:23 PM

Plaintiffs

New Direct Cabinets LLC (D/B/A Direct Cabinet Sales)

US Lbm Operating Co. 2009, LLC, AS Successor In Interest To Direct Cabinet Sales US Lbm, LLC

Reed Smith

defendants

ABC Corps 1-10

Allen Ayerov

Antonios Koutsoubos

Joe Demussi

John Does 1-10

One Source Kitchen And Bath, Inc.

Sarah Santos

nature of claim: 880/