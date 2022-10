News From Law.com

U.S. lawyers have been spending a little more of their workday on billable hours this year, compared with the last three years, but continue to devote two-thirds of their time to non-billable matters.According to the Legal Trends Report 2022 made public this week by Clio, U.S. lawyers are putting 33% of an eight-hour day, or 2.6 hours, on billable hours, a statistic known as the utilization rate. The rate was 31% for the last three years.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 11, 2022, 7:29 PM