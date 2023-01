News From Law.com

U.S. LawShield, a national insurance company marketed to gun owners, has been sued for barratry in a Harris County state court action, but the firm claims the suit is without merit. U.S. LawShield markets a prepaid legal defense service through contracts with "program attorneys," according to the complaint that Juan Manel Perez filed in Texas.

Insurance

January 05, 2023, 4:59 PM